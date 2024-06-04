Preliminary hearing set for Knox County man after stand-off with police

Jun. 4—DEWITT — A Knox County man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting another man and then getting into a standoff with police.

Jerry Wayne Mills, 56, of the Dewitt community in Knox County, has been charged with first- degree Assault, third-degree Assault (Police Officer), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Menacing, first-degree Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

According to Mills' arrest citation, the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fight happening at a residence on Salt Gum Hollow Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

Deputies discovered an unconscious man on the road in front of the residence who had suffered "severe head wounds." He was subsequently airlifted to the University of Tennessee hospital.

Mills, who supposedly barricaded himself within the home, was urged to come out by police.

Reinforcements including the Laurel County Special Response Team (SRT) were called after Mills refused to leave the home. Despite police utilizing tear gas, Mills still remained barricaded inside.

Eventually, Mills was taken into custody after being subdued by police with taser deployment and non-lethal rounds, purportedly resisting arrest up until the end of the confrontation.

Mills remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of press time. Having pled not guilty at arraignment last Thursday, Mills is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Knox District Court today (Tuesday).