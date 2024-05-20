Preliminary hearing now next month for alleged shooting suspect

May 20—A preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for a city man accused by Meadville Police Department of shooting from his vehicle at another man at an intersection May 1.

The preliminary hearing for Donald R. Fredericks Jr., 42, was to have been held Thursday, but it has been rescheduled to June 6 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Police accuse Fredericks of shooting at the other man at the intersection of South Main and Willow streets at 5:12 p.m. Police allege the bullet struck the other man's vehicle but did not injure him.

Fredericks was found by police in his vehicle at Linden and South Main streets a short time later and taken him into custody without incident.

Fredericks is charged by police with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment, simple assault, criminal mischief, and driving without a license.

He has been held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $200,000 bond since his arrest.