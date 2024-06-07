Preliminary hearing held for Gilmartin's alleged shooter

SCRANTON — A preliminary hearing held Friday provided details about the shooting of city police officer Kyle Gilmartin on Jan 11.

Fellow officers, testifying about the night of the shooting, became emotional as they detailed how Gilmartin was found with two gunshot wounds to his head and barely breathing.

Aiden Deininger, 21, faces three charges of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting Gilmartin in the head.

Jeremiah Cleveland, 19, faces aggravated assault and other related charges relating to other alleged shootings on Jan. 11, which lead up to Gilmartin being shot.

Officers James Petrucci and Joseph Lafferty testified how a team of officers had responded to the 500 block of North Decker Court, intent on stopping gang violence with its roots in the reports of two shootings hours earlier.

Gilmartin was in the courtroom, looking on as his fellow officers testified. Many approached Gilmartin previous to the proceeding and during breaks to offer support.

