Preliminary hearing confirmed for mother suspected of giving keys to unlicensed son

A year after a car crash in which a teenager died, the preliminary hearing was confirmed Friday in Kern County Superior Court for the woman suspected of giving her unlicensed son the keys to her car before he took a joyride through a park with friends.

Candie Springer, 45, is charged with willful cruelty to a child and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle. Springer is out of custody and she is represented by defense attorney David Torres.

Torres told The Californian Friday after the hearing that he and his client rejected an offer to plead to the count of willful cruelty to a child. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16 with a pre-preliminary hearing on July 15.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department report submitted to the Kern County Superior Court, on June 10, 2023, instead of going to the market like he told his mother he would, Springer’s son picked up three friends at Polo Community Park in her car after she allegedly gave him the keys.

According to the report, BPD officers chased the teenager through the park and the boy crashed into a tree and one of the passengers died.

Springer’s son’s case is being handled through the juvenile courts and the Kern County Probation Department is unable to comment on his case.