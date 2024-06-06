Preliminary exams conclude for six charged in Michigan fake elector case

Preliminary examinations concluded Wednesday for six of the individuals charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office with election-related felonies for signing documents attempting to turn over Michigan’s electoral votes in 2020 to former President Donald Trump, despite President Joe Biden winning the state by more than 154,000 votes.

Examinations for six others charged in the probe concluded in April. Ingham County 54A District Judge Kristen Simmons will rule on whether there is sufficient evidence to send 12 of the people charged — three others will have preliminary hearings at future dates — to a jury trial, although Simmons said Wednesday she likely will not rule until all preliminary exams are completed.

That makes it unclear when exactly a decision on bindover, or whether to send the case to trial, will be made.

Since proceedings began last year, government prosecutors have argued the group knowingly intended to defraud voters in Michigan by trying to cast electoral votes for Trump, despite his election loss in the state in 2020.

On Dec. 14, 2020, as Democratic electors met in the Michigan Capitol to cast the state’s electoral votes for Biden, a group attempted to enter the building to cast votes for Trump, but was turned away by Michigan State Police.

A Michigan State trooper at the Capitol in Lansing communicates to lawyer Ian Northon that the building is closed during the electoral college vote on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

While the group was not able to enter the Capitol, the document its members signed was eventually transmitted to Congress and the National Archives as if Trump had won, although the state's electoral votes were awarded to Biden. Attorneys for both the National Archives and the secretary of the U.S. Senate have testified as government witnesses during the preliminary examinations.

Defense attorneys, throughout the preliminary hearings, have argued their clients were acting at the direction of lawyers from the Trump campaign. Unlike in other states where Trump campaign lawyers have been charged for orchestrating the fake elector scheme, no charges have been brought against Trump campaign lawyers in Michigan's fake elector probe.

Additionally, lawyers have argued their clients were acting so that in the event that Michigan’s election results were somehow “flipped” from Biden to Trump, there would be a mechanism for Trump to receive the state’s electoral votes.

Lawyers for those charged have maintained that in December 2020, when the documents were signed and sent to the National Archives, there remained uncertainty over the validity of the 2020 election. Numerous audits, lawsuit rulings and a Republican-led report from a Michigan Senate committee have found there is no evidence any voter fraud took place during the 2020 presidential election, including in Michigan.

Simmons, during the most recent preliminary examinations, questioned the effectiveness of the testimony of a government witness. Special Agent Howard Shock, who compiled and signed the affidavits used to charge the group, spent days on the witness stand for cross-examination by defense attorneys.

During that cross-examination, Shock at times said he had difficulty recalling certain details of his investigation. Simmons said Shock’s testimony on the stand was not a "great presentation" of the government's case Monday, expressing frustration that the court had to pause several times for Shock to refresh his recollection.

“I think it’s glaring that we have a concern in this courtroom about the investigation and his ability to put forth information from that investigation,” Simmons said Monday, as Shock was being cross-examined by defense attorneys.

“We’re not getting a great presentation,” the judge later added. “If you’re not presenting your investigation well, we need to understand what happened during this investigation that brought us to this point that you can’t even tell us or remember half of the things you claimed you discovered in your investigation.”

Unlike with a trial, there is no jury present for a preliminary examination. The standard of evidence is also lower in a preliminary examination — unlike in a trial where prosecutors must prove the charge "beyond a reasonable doubt," a judge at a preliminary examination has to determine whether there is probable cause to uphold charges.

The defendants whose preliminary examinations concluded Wednesday are: William "Hank" Choate, Clifford Frost, Mayra Rodriguez, Rose Rook, Marian Sheridan and Ken Thompson.

The first set of examinations concluded in April. Those defendants are: Kathy Berden, Amy Facchinello, Clifford Frost, Mari-Ann Henry, Michele Lundgren and Meshawn Maddock.

Preliminary hearings for Stanley Grot, Timothy King and Kent Vanderwood are yet to be scheduled.

In total, Nessel's office has charged each individual with eight forgery- and election-related felonies. Initially, 16 individuals were charged, but James Renner had his charges dropped last October after reaching a cooperation agreement with prosecutors. Renner has testified as a government witness in the case.

The forgery-related charges are each punishable by up to 14 years in prison and the election law forgery charges each punishable by up to five years in prison, according to complaints filed by Nessel's office.

Besides Renner, all individuals charged in the probe have pleaded not guilty.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan fake elector case slowly continues, as more prelims conclude