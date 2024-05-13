Preliminary damage assessment of Portage tornado released

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the findings of a preliminary damage assessment after last week’s EF2 tornado tore through the Portage area.

On Monday, Kalamazoo County Emergency Management released the figures for its preliminary damage assessment for Portage, Pavilion Township, and Texas Township.

It found that 60 buildings were destroyed beyond repair, including 25 single-family homes, eight multi-family buildings, 24 mobile homes and three business structures with multiple tenants.

There were 129 buildings that had major damage that would require extensive repairs or demolition and 159 buildings that had minor damage that require repairs. More than 250 structures were classified in the affected category, which means they were damaged but very easily repaired, according to a news release.

Kalamazoo County Emergency Management said these figures will likely change as more information becomes available.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires the preliminary damage assessment to be considered for federal assistance.

On Tuesday, FEMA will send crews to southwest Michigan to assess damage in Kalamazoo, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties. The release said they will be out Wednesday to complete a more in-depth assessment to determine the financial cost of the storm damage.

