Pregnant woman, unborn child die when tree topples onto home in storm, officials say

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed when a tree came crashing onto their Louisiana home, the state’s health department said.

The 31-year-old, who was nine months pregnant, was among three weather-related deaths reported May 13 as severe storms pummeled the state, officials said in a May 14 news release.

Her child didn’t survive and was counted among the storm’s victims.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Kristin Browning, the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed to McClatchy News.

A man and a 5-year-old child in the Port Allen home were also hurt, though authorities didn’t describe the extent of their injuries, WAFB reported.

Strong storms rolled through the region Monday evening, bringing heavy rain, hurricane-force winds and the possibility of ping-pong-ball-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters predicted winds of more than 75 miles per hour.

7:20p - These storms are producing winds in excess of 75 mph. That’s hurricane force! Everyone on the east side of the Baton Rouge metro and through Livingston Parish needs to take shelter NOW. Seek an interior room away from windows and protect your head. pic.twitter.com/mTGAwR64c3 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 14, 2024

Gusty winds caused a camper to flip, killing a woman in Cecilia, the health department said, citing the St. Martin Parish coroner.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Port Allen is a less than 5-mile drive west of downtown Baton Rouge.

