Pregnant woman was shot and killed before a family member found her body, SC police say

A 25-year-old pregnant mother of two children was recently shot and killed, according to the Sumter Police Department.

A family member found Keyirra Tatyana Walker’s body inside her Carrol Drive home, police said Monday in a news release. That’s in Sumter, in the area between U.S. 378 and U.S. 15.

The relative called police after finding the unresponsive pregnant South Carolina woman at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to the release.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for this week, according to the release.

There was no word if anyone, other than the suspected killer or killers, was in the home with Walker when she died.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

Police said the shooting is considered to be an isolated incident that most likely was carried out during the early morning hours by someone who knew Walker.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone who may have seen someone or heard anything, or has information about the shooting, is asked to call police at 803-436- 2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Descriptions of people or vehicles can help in the investigation,” police said in the release.