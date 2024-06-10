Man seen attacking pregnant woman at Atlanta pizza restaurant arrested

ATLANTA - A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a homeless man trying to punch a pregnant woman at an Atlanta pizza restaurant.

Police say the assault happened in the parking lot of Fellini’s Pizza on Ponce De Leon Ave on Friday.

Caitlin Markli, the general manager of the restaurant, tells FOX 5 that the same man surveillance cameras caught lunging at that woman was also responsible for shattering a glass door at the business that same day.

"This is actually the second time he’s broken the glass door in the same exact spot," Markli said.

Now Atlanta police say they’ve secured warrants for the man and are trying to identify the victim.

"Something’s got to be done for the people in the neighborhoods and the businesses around here because it’s ridiculous," Markli said.

She says she was stunned watching the video but that the man in it is a familiar face —one of several unhoused people living in the area.

"His thing is hitting women … defalcating in the parking lot, hurting our property, open drug use," Markli stated. "We’ve had issues with him over the years but it’s gotten worse."

Atlanta police say that violence was on full display on Friday. Shortly after the attack, an employee called 911 and asked the man to leave. That’s when the man became irate and started banging on the glass door of the business.

APD officials identified the man as Willie Grace and said he has a long history of arrests around the city. Markli says attempts over the years to keep him off the property have been unsuccessful.

"I’ve been trying to get a criminal trespass on him for years, but they have to be present when the police arrive for them to do that," she said. "It does make the employees feel unsafe."

One woman who frequents the restaurant says she’s noticed more unhoused people in the area that was once home to a shelter.

She tells FOX 5 she was stunned to see the video of the attack that's been circulating on social media.

"I don’t know if I’d come back, to be honest … being physically assaulted is scary," Lauren K said.

While investigators are trying to identify the woman in the video, Markli says she hopes she’ll file charges.

On Tuesday, Atlanta police said they arrested Grace on Monday and he was booked into Fulton County Jail on the charge of vandalism to property.

Police are urging the victim or anyone who recognizes the woman in the video to reach out to detectives.