Pregnant teacher found unresponsive after school has died, New York district says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An upstate New York school district is mourning the loss of a teacher who died Friday after a day of teaching.

Courtney Fannon worked as a special education teacher for Kendall Elementary School in Kendall, New York. According to a GoFundMe page, Fannon was pregnant with her daughter, Hadley Jaye, and was expecting her in four weeks.

On March 8, after a day of work at Kendall Elementary, she was found unresponsive and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The school told Nexstar’s WROC that there were no students inside at the time and she was not found in a classroom.

A cause of death has not been released.

“Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day. When she wasn’t in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello,” the school district remembered her in a statement.

Fannon was 29 years old, according the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

Counselors will be on-hand to support students at the school.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Fannon’s husband has raised over $60,000.

