Pregnant Survivor of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash Delivers Twins Hours Later

A pregnant survivor of the deadly New Mexico bus crash that killed at least eight people gave birth to twins just hours after the horrific accident, authorities said.

The mother was listed in stable condition Friday at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, and the twins were being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of New Mexico Hospital, officials said.

The mom and her babies were among 17 people being treated at five area hospitals on Friday. There were children among the injured, but it was not clear how many.

Dr. Kurt Nolte, the state's chief medical investigator, declined to say whether there were any children among the dead, ABC News reported.

The devastating crash occurred Thursday when a semi-trailer blew a tire on heavily traveled Interstate 40 and veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Greyhound bus. There were 49 passengers on the coach, most of whom were taken to local hospitals.

"There was multiple fatalities that I could see," witness Christopher Jones told the network. Jones said he was "just trying to help other people that were critical and help them calm down."

He is a former volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. The accident, which spewed widespread wreckage, was "one of the hardest" he ever worked, he said. "It was a pretty rough site."

