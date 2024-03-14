Pregnant mom stabbed multiple times and her 11-year-old son killed, Illinois cops say

An 11-year-old boy was killed and his mother was stabbed repeatedly during a domestic attack in Illinois, according to police and news reports.

The Chicago Police Department said a person was in custody following the March 13 incident in an apartment complex.

Officers found two victims in the home, an 11-year-old boy with a chest injury and a 33-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jaydone Perkins, according to WTTW.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life,” Chicago Public Schools said in a statement, according to WGN. “The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The injured woman is Jaydone’s mother, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She is eight months pregnant, the publication reported, and police said she suffered critical injuries.

A 5-year-old boy was also in the home during the incident, according to the Sun-Times, but he was uninjured.

A man who was taken into custody previously served more than eight years in jail on accusations of “aggravated domestic battery and home invasion,” WBBM reported, citing court records. He had reportedly been released from jail hours prior.

Charges had not been announced as of the afternoon of Thursday, March 14. Police did not say the relationship between the arrested individual and the injured woman.

