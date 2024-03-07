Pregnant mom killed by accused drunk driver going wrong way at 100 mph, Montana cops say

A 22-year-old pregnant mom was killed when an accused drunk driver going 100 mph hit her head-on in Montana, officials said.

Alexander Norbert Ledoux of Bozeman was going the wrong way on Interstate 90 for 20 miles in Gallatin County when he struck Laysa Grewell’s vehicle, the county attorney’s office said in a March 5 news release. Ledoux’s blood-alcohol content was .198, prosecutors said, exceeding the state’s legal limit.

A search warrant on Ledoux’s phone also discovered he had recorded a two-minute Snapchat video of him driving as he reached a speed of 108 mph before the crash, Montana state troopers said in a probable cause affidavit.

Ledoux was charged Feb. 27 with vehicular homicide while under the influence, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and six counts of criminal endangerment, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to appear in court March 28.

Deputies tried to stop Ledoux

One driver tried to stop Ledoux by honking and flashing their lights at him, but he drove off in a white Buick Enclave and continued down the wrong lane, according to the affidavit.

Other drivers had to swerve out of the way to avoid a crash. Ledoux also took out another driver’s side mirror, troopers said.

A deputy tried to get Ledoux’s attention with their police lights and siren, according to court documents. They also tried to use a tire deflation device, but it didn’t work.

When a deputy turned around to follow Ledoux, he watched as the speeding driver crashed into Grewell’s Ford Expedition head-on, court documents said.

“Deputy Sella observed a large fireball originating from the Ford which incinerated everything inside the vehicle,” troopers said.

Woman recently found out she was pregnant

Grewell was ejected from her SUV and died from blunt force trauma due to the collision, according to an autopsy report cited in the affidavit.

Prosecutors said she had a 1-year-old child and found out she was expecting another child the week before the crash.

“Laysa was only 22 years old and had her whole life ahead of her,” Shaylee Gaudenzi said in a GoFundMe post.

Grewell was engaged and the provider of her family, Gaudenzi wrote on the fundraising page.

“She was a fighter, a very strong woman who was constantly working hard and loving even harder,” Gaudenzi said.

