Pregnant Ga. Chick-fil-A manager, unborn child killed in crash hours before baby shower

A Georgia Chick-fil-A manager and her unborn child were killed in an accident with a prisoner transport van, WALB reports.

Kristen Brooke Clarke, 33, of Bainbridge, was killed in the crash in Panama City on Saturday. She was seven months pregnant at the time of the crash and just 24 hours away from her baby shower. Her unborn child, Asher Blaze, was also killed.

Police said Clarke failed to yield and crashed into a prisoner transport van. Seven other people, including three prisoners in the transport van, were taken to the hospital.

Co-workers told WALB that they planned to throw her a baby shower on Sunday.

“To us, she was a remarkable leader, a loyal and fierce friend. She was a mother figure to many and a sister to us all. She made sure that her team was taken care of,” the Chick-fil-A in Bainbridge wrote on Facebook. “She gave of her time, love, talent, and resources to make sure her team felt loved and supported.”

Clarke was the co-general manager at the store on Tallahassee Highway in Bainbridge, which is about 15 miles from the Georgia/Florida line.