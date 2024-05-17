Pregnant cows with TB no longer slaughtered on farm

Pregnant cows that test positive for tuberculosis will no longer have to be slaughtered on farms.

Farmers are now able to choose to delay the slaughter of infected cows or heifers that are expected to have calves within 60 days, or who have had calves in the past seven days.

Before the change, cattle infected with TB were slaughtered on-farm as they were not able to travel due to welfare grounds.

Farming unions have welcomed the announcement.

Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies made the announcement on a visit to Rhadyr Farm, Usk which has been affected by a TB breakdown.

Andrew Williams, who has farmed there since 2002, said: “We’ve been down with TB for 13 years now and we’ve had to send cattle off for slaughter."

Dai Miles welcomed the news but said more needs to be done to eradicate TB [BBC]

Farming unions hinted at a warming in relations with the Welsh government.

“This is certainly welcome news that the cabinet secretary has listened to the concerns of the industry and most importantly taken action by accepting these recommendations in full,” said Dai Miles, FUW Deputy President.

Both unions still have concerns about how to eradicate bovine TB.

“We must not forget that the need to discuss the subject of alleviating the horrors of on-farm slaughter looks to remedy the symptom rather than address the root cause of the issue,” said Mr Miles.

The latest statistics show more herds were under TB restrictions in Wales in 2023 than in 2022, according to the Welsh government.

Huw Irranca-Davies said working with farmers and vets is "crucial for a free Bovine TB Wales" [BBC]

The Welsh government, NFU Cymru and FUW will also set up an industry-led working group to assess the effect of on-farm slaughter.

Ministers said the news shows they’re listening to farmers’ concerns, following widescale protests in January.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said: “It’s particularly traumatic when you as a farmer have to be part of that euthanisation programme on the farm.

“We cannot eradicate TB alone. Partnership working with farmers and vets is crucial to reaching the shared goal of a TB-free Wales."