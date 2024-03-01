Pregnant Amish woman found murdered in western Pennsylvania home

A pregnant Amish woman was found murdered in her home in western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

State police in Corry said Rebekah Byler, 23, was found dead at her home on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, Crawford County. The Associated Press reports a relative and a family friend discovered her body in the living room.

Byler’s death is being investigated as a criminal homicide and state police said they’re aggressively investigating all available leads.

Anyone with information of any suspicious person, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road is asked to call the state police Corry barracks at 814-663-2043.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

