If you prefer Wisconsin's politics to Tennessee, you can return to the Badger State

Editor's note: On March 9, The Tennessean published a letter to the editor by Richard Smith of Spring Hill, titled: “After Super Tuesday, I realize I never should have left Wisconsin for Tennessee.”

The majority of the responses to our Letters to the Editor inbox sent the message that if the writer misses Wisconsin so much, he should return there. He did, however, garner sympathy and support from some readers, however.

Letters to the editor can invite spirited responses, and we courage civil and respectful discourse, including disagreement. Below, find some of the responses.

-- David Plazas, opinion and engagement director

Tennesseans are hospitable; we will help you move

I would like to personally tell you that if you truly had a problem with this state, you would have left a long time ago.

It took 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and now 2024 for this to become a problem? The world doesn’t revolve around you and the state of Wisconsin.

Since 2000, Tennessee has defied the progressive agenda your party has thrown our way and we have become more and more red. That’s our way. If you need help with moving back to Wisconsin, let us know. We are kind people down here.

Tyler Hill, Knoxville 37921

Don’t be discouraged by the primary election

I volunteer and work the election in Weakley County, Tennessee.

This was a primary election and you have to choose either a Democrat or Republican ballot for this election. You will have a choice of all of the candidates available in the August and November elections.

I hope that you change your opinion about the Tennessee election process after the November election.

Norman Brown, Martin 38237

I came here because I like Tennessee’s politics

Mr. Smith states that he only had two people to vote for in the Spring Hill primary. He doesn’t state what political affiliation they were, but I’m guessing they were conservative candidates.

I moved to Tennessee in 2021 but had been traveling down here monthly since 2017. One thing I noticed is that during election times I would see multiple signs for candidates with many stating conservative or Republican on the sign to show party affiliation.

The few that didn’t state party affiliation were more often liberal or Democratic candidates. Why don’t these candidates put the party affiliation on their signs? Simply because their ideology doesn’t mesh with the voting citizens of that area. It’s not that the GOP doesn’t allow them to run, it’s that they’d lose.

Where Mr. Smith feels that Tennessee is “regressive” it’s only because the party he prefers isn’t in power. Do some research into Wisconsin’s Democratic party and see how “progressive” they are.

In conclusion I am happy with my decision to move here in 2021 and with my Tennessean neighbors. They have common sense and use it to vote. Along with no state income tax, lower property taxes and unstifled freedoms l believe I made the right choice of states.

Anthony Slusar, Knoxville 37931

Tennessee is in trouble with Republicans in charge

I absolutely agree with Mr. Smith. The GOP has such a lock on Tennessee that no one even runs on the Democratic Party.

I'm from Michigan and everyone else in my family is from North Carolina. Both my parents were Democrats and had walked picket lines.

The GOP passes whatever laws they want. Democracy is over in the south. No wonder my parents went North in 1957.

Cherie Marcom-Gatlin, Knoxville 37924

A simple message to the critics and the complainers

Please pass along to Richard smith, being so unhappy with his move from Wisconsin to Tennessee: Move back to Wisconsin!

J. Lynn Jackson, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

I moved from California and my vote finally counts

I must say having lived in California for decades as a Republican I found this article both accurate and hilarious.

As I posted on Facebook recently voting on Super Tuesday was the first time since Ronald Regan that my vote might really mean something in my state.

Even though I lived in Orange County, one of the last Republican strongholds, it to eventually fell to Democrats.

My word of advice to Tennessee voters is protect your schools as that is where all the “progressive” indoctrination begins.

Russ Ellis, Clinton 37716

Don’t try to change our way of life

I only have a few words to say to the person that regrets moving from Wisconsin to Tennessee.

Move back! I’m sure noon here forced you to come here. I’m also sure that no one from here would care if you go back!

Don’t come here trying to change our way of life, go back! Please!

Debbie Byrd, Niota 37826

I’m unhappy with Tennessee politics either, but I’m not moving

Thank you for this short article. As an independent thinker and voter who moved here eight years ago from Flagstaff, Arizona, I love the beauty of Tennessee yet am so discouraged with the state government.

My voice and choice are never heard and I realize my vote never counts, but that will never deter me!

Deborah Banta, Knoxville 37920

Republicans actually allowed a choice for president

To Mr. Smith: The reason you had only one presidential candidate had nothing to do with the Republicans. The Democratic Party didn’t allow anyone else to be on the ballot.

The Republican ballot had president and the delegates, and maybe one other office.

Primaries are like that. Educate yourself before you complain.

Donna Long, Columbia 38401

If you’re going to complain, be part of the solution

The fact that you only had two Democratic persons to cast a ballot for on Super Tuesday is not due to the GOP. The fact that there were only two is due to no more Democrats chose to run for office.

The way I see it is, if you are not happy with the current options you have you can (a) run for office yourself, (b) encourage others to run, or (c) go back to Wisconsin!!!!

Don't just complain and wine about something, take action.

Greg Dodson, Fayetteville 37334

Tennessee is much more than its politics

I can understand Mr. Smith's frustration. Interestingly, I'm a conservative living in a conservative state, but I'm not a Trump conservative.

I appreciated being able to vote for a conservative besides Trump in the primary. I had a choice this time around.

Saying that, I totally disagree with his desire to leave Tennessee because of politics. Politics is not to be elevated above all the good in our state of Tennessee. Mr. Smith mentioned having family here.

There are many other positives of this area. Elevate those. Enjoy the spring. The pear trees are blooming. Take time to soak in the good that Tennessee provides.

Belinda French, Columbia 38401

Blame Tennessee Democrats for your lack of choices

I am confused as to why Richard Smith regrets moving from Wisconsin to Tennessee simply because of our state’s primary voting system.

As established by Democrats when they were in control throughout the 20th century and continued today by the GOP, Tennessee, like Wisconsin, does not require party affiliation with voter registration like New York or California do and allows any voter to choose the primary he or she wishes to vote in on Election Day.

The fact that the Tennessee Democratic Party had only one option for president, Joe Biden, in their presidential primary in Tennessee is the result of the Tennessee Democratic Party’s efforts to inhibit democracy by discouraging other candidates.

Rather than blaming the GOP for the lack of choices on the Democratic presidential primary, I suggest he take his complaint to Tennessee’s Democratic Party leadership to ask why they inhibit democracy and enhanced options in their primaries.

Mr. Smith could have voted in the GOP primary instead of the Democratic primary where there was a multitude of options, including Nikki Haley whose successful election would have avoided a Trump-Biden rematch.

I do relate to how Mr. Smith feels in that if I lived in California or New York, my vote as a conservative Republican would be drowned out by Democrats who promote gerrymandering, ballot harvesting, voter deidentification, and other methods to silence my voice and maintain power. Remember, in their mind, democracy is defined as only voting for Democrats. At least in Tennessee and Wisconsin, you have a choice.

I’m hopeful that the joy Mr. Smith has being geographically close to his children far outweighs the pain he feels that his beloved Democrats are not in power.

Perhaps the fact that he no longer has to pay a state income tax, annual vehicle license fees of at least $200/year, and other taxes associated with living in states controlled by Democrats can ameliorate his agony and regret.

Jim Kennedy, Smyrna 37167

