Prefab Home Falls Off Truck on Highway, Creating a Traffic Nightmare for Drivers

Many Americans purchase prefab homes to quickly settle into a new abode from the day it gets delivered. But sometimes, the delivery ends up being the first problem before you even get it.

One prefab home being transported by semi-truck met a grueling fate on a freeway in Pasadena, California overnight. According to KTLA, California Highway Patrol reported that the home toppled onto the highway's westbound side at around 7 p.m. local time on June 24, causing damage to another car.

It ended up causing major traffic issues for over 12 hours. Four westbound lanes and the nearby off-ramp were closed to drivers when the morning commute began on June 25. KTLA reported that at around 6:30 a.m., westbound traffic was backed up for approximately two miles, though the alert for the area was lifted about two hours later. Information regarding any injuries or the cause of the crash has yet to be released.