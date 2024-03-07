Predators beware: Hunter is coming for your electronics

Mar. 7—Criminals can hide their electronic devices, but it doesn't matter.

Hunter's nose will find them.

Hunter is one of Indiana's first electronics sniffing dogs, and will soon be the first of his kind to work in Boone County.

Electronics sniffing dogs single out chemical compounds found in electronics. His nose finds thumb drives, hard drives, tablets, and even microSD cards.

In other words, Hunter can find devices that predators use to store child sexual abuse materials. Drug dealers often use multiple cell phones. And criminals find creative places to hide their devices, such as behind wood trim in their homes.

But Hunter doesn't use his eyes. His nose does the work. And he's so talented that he once found a cell phone in a creek, Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said Monday.

Hunter and his handler, Darin Odier, was a detective for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where Hunter was the first electronics sniffing K9. Odier is retiring from that department and joining the Boone County Prosecutor's Office with his furry partner.

They will be assigned to the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force. The new, aggressive task force often investigates cases that involve a multiple electronic devices found in a suspect's home or vehicle.

Many modern crimes involve a cyber component, though. And Hunter and Odier will be available to other Boone County law enforcement agencies and to outside agencies that need help, Eastwood said.

Odier replaces Tony Bayles, who left the prosecutor's office recently to become a Boone County Sheriff's Department school resource officer in the Western Boone school district.

Hunter, a fully trained Labrador retriever, comes at no charge to the county, Eastwood told Boone County Commissioners. The dog has an expected professional life of three to four years left and will work here until he retires to Odier's home, Eastwood said.

Visit Hunter's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HunterTheK9/, or his Instagram age at https://www.instagram.com/esd_k9_hunter/.