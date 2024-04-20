New precincts: Middle Smithfield, Tunkhannock townships have more polling places
Two Monroe County townships, Middle Smithfield and Tunkhannock, will have double the voting precincts they had in the last election, with Middle Smithfield now having four, and Tunkhannock now having two.
The reason for the splits in these townships, as stated by former Monroe County Commissioner John Moyer at an October 2023 Monroe County Board of Elections meeting, was to help reduce lines and time spent at polling places.
With the primaries on Tuesday, April 23, in Pennsylvania, here is a list of polling places in Monroe County.
Barrett Township
Barrett Township will have two polling places in one location.
Barrett One and Barrett Two
Barrett Administrative and Recreation Complex: 1200 Route 390, Cresco
Chestnuthill Township
Chestnuthill Township will have four polling places at three different locations.
Chestnuthill One and Chestnuthill Four
West End Fire Company: 128 Route 715, Brodheadsville (behind Wawa)
Chestnuthill Two
St. John’s Lutheran Church: 164 Merwinsburg Road, Effort
Chestnuthill Three
Chestnuthill Township Municipal Building: 271 Route 715, Brodheadsville
Coolbaugh Township
Coolbaugh Township will have four polling places at four different locations.
Coolbaugh One
Pocono Summit Fire Company: 5334 Hummingbird Drive, Pocono Summit
Coolbaugh Two
Coolbaugh Township Firehouse: 652 Laurel Drive, Tobyhanna
Coolbaugh Three
The Mountain Center: 354 Memorial Blvd., Tobyhanna
Coolbaugh Four
Pocono Mountain Public Library: 5500 Municipal Drive, Tobyhanna
Delaware Water Gap Borough
Delaware Water Gap will have one polling place.
Delaware Water Gap Town Hall: 49 Main St., Delaware Water Gap
East Stroudsburg Borough
East Stroudsburg will have six polling places at five different locations.
East Stroudsburg 1st and 2nd Wards
Koehler Fieldhouse at East Stroudsburg University: 213 Smith St., East Stroudsburg
East Stroudsburg 3rd Ward
Elks Lodge: 260 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
East Stroudsburg 4th Ward
East Stroudsburg Fire Department: 380 Chestnut St., East Stroudsburg
East Stroudsburg 5th Ward
East Stroudsburg Area School District Administration Building: 50 Vine St., East Stroudsburg
East Stroudsburg 6th Ward
First Baptist Church: 146 N. Courtland St., East Stroudsburg
Eldred Township
Eldred Township will have one polling place.
Kunkletown Firehouse: 597 Kunkletown Road, Kunkletown
Hamilton Township
Hamilton Township will have two polling places at two different locations.
Hamilton Northern
Monroe County Public Safety Center: 100 Gypsum Road, Stroudsburg (off the Snydersville Exit on Route 33)
Hamilton Southern
Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church Hall: 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg
Jackson Township
Jackson Township will have two polling places in one location.
Jackson North and Jackson South
Jackson Township Firehouse: 2176 Route 715, Reeders (next to the Jackson Township Municipal Building)
Middle Smithfield Township
Middle Smithfield will have four polling places at four different locations.
Middle Smithfield One
Church of St. John: 5171 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg
Middle Smithfield Two
Middle Smithfield Municipal Building: 147 Municipal Drive, East Stroudsburg
Middle Smithfield Three
Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church: 5205 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg
Middle Smithfield Four
Middle Smithfield Community Center: 5200 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg
Mount Pocono Borough
Mount Pocono will have one polling location.
Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company: 20 Murray St., Mount Pocono
Paradise Township
Paradise Township will have one polling place.
Paradise Township Fire Station
5798 Paradise Valley Road, Route 940, Cresco
Pocono Township
Pocono Township will have four polling places at three different locations.
Pocono One
The Pocono Heritage Center at Mountain View Park: 104 Mountain View Park Lane, Tannersville
Pocono Township Two and Pocono Township Four
Our Lady of Victory Church Hall: 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville
Pocono Township Three
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: 158 Fish Hill Road, Tannersville
Polk Township
Polk Township will have one polling place.
Polk Township Firehouse: 511 Interchange Road, Route 209, Kresgeville
Price Township
Price Township will have one polling place.
Price Township Municipal Building: 10 Barren Road, East Stroudsburg (off Schoolhouse Road)
Ross Township
Ross Township will have two polling places at two different locations.
Ross One
Mount Eaton Church (social hall): 7277 Mount Eaton Road, Saylorsburg
Ross Two
Ross Township Municipal Building: 250 Anchorage Road, Saylorsburg
Smithfield Township
Smithfield Township will have three polling places at three different locations.
Smithfield One
VFW Post 2540: 546 Fawn Road, East Stroudsburg
Smithfield Two
J.T. Lambert Intermediate School: 2000 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg
Smithfield Three
Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company: 102 Fire House Lane, East Stroudsburg
Stroud Township
Stroud Township will have seven polling places at seven different locations.
Stroud One
Stroud Township Municipal Building: 1211 N. Fifth St., Stroudsburg
Stroud Two
Pinebrook Bible Conference Center: 5339 Pinebrook Road (off Route 191), East Stroudsburg
Stroud Three
Moose Lodge #1336: 705 Stokes Mill Road, East Stroudsburg
Stroud Four
Hughes Library- Eastern Monroe County Public Library: 1002 N. Ninth St., Stroudsburg
Stroud Five
Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Company: 451 Firehouse Lane, Stroudsburg
Stroud Six
Christian Life Assembly: 2209 W. Main St. (Business Route 209), Stroudsburg
Stroud Seven
Poplar Valley Methodist Church: 1035 Poplar Valley Road E, Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg Borough
Stroudsburg will have five polling places at three different locations.
Stroudsburg 1st Ward, Stroudsburg 2nd Ward and Stroudsburg 5th Ward
Monroe County Administrative Center: 1 Quaker Plaza, Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg 3rd Ward
Pocono Family YMCA: 809 Main St., Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg 4th Ward
Stroudsburg High School Gym Lobby: 1100 W. Main St. (entrance via Hamilton Street), Stroudsburg
Tobyhanna Township
Tobyhanna Township will have two polling places at different locations.
Tobyhanna Eastern
Tobyhanna State Government Building: 105 Government Center Way, Pocono Pines
Tobyhanna Western
Faith Lutheran Church: 550 Route 940, Blakeslee
Tunkhannock Township
Tunkhannock Township will have two polling places at two different locations.
Tunkhannock East
Tunkhannock Township Volunteer Fire Company: 1539 Long Pond Road, Long Pond
Tunkhannock West
Tunkhannock Township Municipal Building: 1557 Long Pond Road, Long Pond
All polling locations are handicap accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Information on polling places was provided by Monroe County Director of Elections/Voter Registration Sara May-Silfee and the Monroe County Election/Voter Registration website.
You can also use the Pennsylvania Department of State's polling place look-up tool to find which polling place is yours.
