New precincts: Middle Smithfield, Tunkhannock townships have more polling places

Two Monroe County townships, Middle Smithfield and Tunkhannock, will have double the voting precincts they had in the last election, with Middle Smithfield now having four, and Tunkhannock now having two.

The reason for the splits in these townships, as stated by former Monroe County Commissioner John Moyer at an October 2023 Monroe County Board of Elections meeting, was to help reduce lines and time spent at polling places.

With the primaries on Tuesday, April 23, in Pennsylvania, here is a list of polling places in Monroe County.

Barrett Township

Barrett Township will have two polling places in one location.

Barrett One and Barrett Two

Barrett Administrative and Recreation Complex: 1200 Route 390, Cresco

Chestnuthill Township

Chestnuthill Township will have four polling places at three different locations.

Chestnuthill One and Chestnuthill Four

West End Fire Company: 128 Route 715, Brodheadsville (behind Wawa)

Chestnuthill Two

St. John’s Lutheran Church: 164 Merwinsburg Road, Effort

Chestnuthill Three

Chestnuthill Township Municipal Building: 271 Route 715, Brodheadsville

Coolbaugh Township

Coolbaugh Township will have four polling places at four different locations.

Coolbaugh One

Pocono Summit Fire Company: 5334 Hummingbird Drive, Pocono Summit

Coolbaugh Two

Coolbaugh Township Firehouse: 652 Laurel Drive, Tobyhanna

Coolbaugh Three

The Mountain Center: 354 Memorial Blvd., Tobyhanna

Coolbaugh Four

Pocono Mountain Public Library: 5500 Municipal Drive, Tobyhanna

Delaware Water Gap Borough

Delaware Water Gap will have one polling place.

Delaware Water Gap Town Hall: 49 Main St., Delaware Water Gap

East Stroudsburg Borough

East Stroudsburg will have six polling places at five different locations.

East Stroudsburg 1st and 2nd Wards

Koehler Fieldhouse at East Stroudsburg University: 213 Smith St., East Stroudsburg

East Stroudsburg 3rd Ward

Elks Lodge: 260 Washington St., East Stroudsburg

East Stroudsburg 4th Ward

East Stroudsburg Fire Department: 380 Chestnut St., East Stroudsburg

East Stroudsburg 5th Ward

East Stroudsburg Area School District Administration Building: 50 Vine St., East Stroudsburg

East Stroudsburg 6th Ward

First Baptist Church: 146 N. Courtland St., East Stroudsburg

Eldred Township

Eldred Township will have one polling place.

Kunkletown Firehouse: 597 Kunkletown Road, Kunkletown

Hamilton Township

Hamilton Township will have two polling places at two different locations.

Hamilton Northern

Monroe County Public Safety Center: 100 Gypsum Road, Stroudsburg (off the Snydersville Exit on Route 33)

Hamilton Southern

Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church Hall: 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg

Jackson Township

Jackson Township will have two polling places in one location.

Jackson North and Jackson South

Jackson Township Firehouse: 2176 Route 715, Reeders (next to the Jackson Township Municipal Building)

Middle Smithfield Township

Middle Smithfield will have four polling places at four different locations.

Middle Smithfield One

Church of St. John: 5171 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg

Middle Smithfield Two

Middle Smithfield Municipal Building: 147 Municipal Drive, East Stroudsburg

Middle Smithfield Three

Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church: 5205 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg

Middle Smithfield Four

Middle Smithfield Community Center: 5200 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg

Mount Pocono Borough

Mount Pocono will have one polling location.

Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company: 20 Murray St., Mount Pocono

Paradise Township

Paradise Township will have one polling place.

Paradise Township Fire Station

5798 Paradise Valley Road, Route 940, Cresco

Pocono Township

Pocono Township will have four polling places at three different locations.

Pocono One

The Pocono Heritage Center at Mountain View Park: 104 Mountain View Park Lane, Tannersville

Pocono Township Two and Pocono Township Four

Our Lady of Victory Church Hall: 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville

Pocono Township Three

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: 158 Fish Hill Road, Tannersville

Polk Township

Polk Township will have one polling place.

Polk Township Firehouse: 511 Interchange Road, Route 209, Kresgeville

Price Township

Price Township will have one polling place.

Price Township Municipal Building: 10 Barren Road, East Stroudsburg (off Schoolhouse Road)

Ross Township

Ross Township will have two polling places at two different locations.

Ross One

Mount Eaton Church (social hall): 7277 Mount Eaton Road, Saylorsburg

Ross Two

Ross Township Municipal Building: 250 Anchorage Road, Saylorsburg

Smithfield Township

Smithfield Township will have three polling places at three different locations.

Smithfield One

VFW Post 2540: 546 Fawn Road, East Stroudsburg

Smithfield Two

J.T. Lambert Intermediate School: 2000 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg

Smithfield Three

Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company: 102 Fire House Lane, East Stroudsburg

Stroud Township

Stroud Township will have seven polling places at seven different locations.

Stroud One

Stroud Township Municipal Building: 1211 N. Fifth St., Stroudsburg

Stroud Two

Pinebrook Bible Conference Center: 5339 Pinebrook Road (off Route 191), East Stroudsburg

Stroud Three

Moose Lodge #1336: 705 Stokes Mill Road, East Stroudsburg

Stroud Four

Hughes Library- Eastern Monroe County Public Library: 1002 N. Ninth St., Stroudsburg

Stroud Five

Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Company: 451 Firehouse Lane, Stroudsburg

Stroud Six

Christian Life Assembly: 2209 W. Main St. (Business Route 209), Stroudsburg

Stroud Seven

Poplar Valley Methodist Church: 1035 Poplar Valley Road E, Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg Borough

Stroudsburg will have five polling places at three different locations.

Stroudsburg 1st Ward, Stroudsburg 2nd Ward and Stroudsburg 5th Ward

Monroe County Administrative Center: 1 Quaker Plaza, Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg 3rd Ward

Pocono Family YMCA: 809 Main St., Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg 4th Ward

Stroudsburg High School Gym Lobby: 1100 W. Main St. (entrance via Hamilton Street), Stroudsburg

Tobyhanna Township

Tobyhanna Township will have two polling places at different locations.

Tobyhanna Eastern

Tobyhanna State Government Building: 105 Government Center Way, Pocono Pines

Tobyhanna Western

Faith Lutheran Church: 550 Route 940, Blakeslee

Tunkhannock Township

Tunkhannock Township will have two polling places at two different locations.

Tunkhannock East

Tunkhannock Township Volunteer Fire Company: 1539 Long Pond Road, Long Pond

Tunkhannock West

Tunkhannock Township Municipal Building: 1557 Long Pond Road, Long Pond

All polling locations are handicap accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Information on polling places was provided by Monroe County Director of Elections/Voter Registration Sara May-Silfee and the Monroe County Election/Voter Registration website.

You can also use the Pennsylvania Department of State's polling place look-up tool to find which polling place is yours.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Middle Smithfield, Tunkhannock townships have new precincts this election