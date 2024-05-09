Preble County man accused of having child sexual assault material indicted

May 9—A 53-year-old Preble County man indicted Monday is accused of having child sexual assault material.

Ernest R. Hatmaker Jr., is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Preble County Common Pleas Court for five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

The Preble County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after receiving notification in February 2022 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding the sharing of potential child sexual assault material via an app, Sheriff Mike Simpson announced Thursday.

Detectives later requested the assistance of the FBI, and the law enforcement agencies in June 2022 raided Hatmaker's residence near Eaton in Washington Twp., the sheriff said.

Hatmaker on or about June 24, 2022, "did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity" and "did possess or view material or performance that shows a minor who was not Ernest R. Hatmaker's child or ward in a state of nudity," according to his indictment.

Hatmaker is held in the Preble County Jail after deputies arrested him Wednesday at his residence.