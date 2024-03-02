Pre-spring showers expected to hit Delaware for almost entire week: Forecasts

Delaware, pull out your umbrellas — rain is expected to roll in on Monday night and stay for the rest of the week.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy for Wilmington and surrounding areas, with rain expected to start Monday night.

The pre-spring showers are expected to continue until at least Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the extended forecasts for all three of Delaware's counties, so you can plan your week.

New Castle County extended forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for New Castle County is as follows:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 64 degrees and low of 44 degrees

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 61 degrees and low of 47 degrees. A chance of rain after 8 p.m.

Tuesday: Chance of rain before 2 p.m. High of 62 degrees and low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely after 2 p.m. High of 59 degrees and low of 46 degrees.

Thursday: Rain likely. High of 55 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

Friday: A chance of rain. High of 52 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of rain. High of 54 degrees.

Kent County extended forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Kent County is as follows:

Sunday: Patchy fog and cloudy. High of 63 degrees with low of 44 degrees.

Monday: Slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. High of 57 degrees and low of 45 degrees.

Tuesday: Chance of rain before 1 p.m. High of 62 degrees and low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely. High of 59 degrees and low of 46 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of rain. High of 57 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

Friday: A chance of rain. High of 52 degrees and low of 43 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of rain. High of 55 degrees.

Sussex County extended forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Sussex County is as follows:

Sunday: Partly sunny. High of 64 degrees and low of 43 degrees.

Monday: Slight chance of rain. High of 56 degrees and low of 44 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of rain before 1 p.m. High of 63 degrees and low of 46 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. High of 59 degrees and low of 46 degrees.

Thursday: Chance of rain. High of 58 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

Friday: Chance of rain. High of 53 degrees and low of 43 degrees.

Saturday: Chance of rain. High of 57 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Forecasts for Delaware show pre-spring showers expected for week