JOHNSTOWN ― Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) in partnership with the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority will host a one-day household chemical collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at Concurrent Technologies Corp. ETF facility, 100 CTC Drive.

The event will allow area residents to safely and cost-effectively dispose of common chemicals such as cleaners, paints, batteries, e-cigarettes/vapes, motor oil and pesticides.

A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing of up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, electronic cigarettes/vapes, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals. Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at the discretion of on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

All participants must register in advance by visiting www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490. For event information – including a complete list of items accepted – visit www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7490.

When preparing to attend events, participants should pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads them. The certified contractor will process the hazardous wastes for proper disposal.

According to the U.S. EPA, an average home can easily accumulate 100 pounds or more of cleaners, automotive fluids, paints, pesticides and other chemical products.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: PRC to host household chemical collection June 8 in Johnstown