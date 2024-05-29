Prayers rise for critically injured teen from Apple Valley, many mourn death of his mother

A 17-year-old Apple Valley boy remains in critical condition after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision that killed his mother, Cheryl Moyer, 56, on Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday night, Chris Moyer explained that his son, Micah Moyer, an 11th grader at Academy for Academic Excellence in Apple Valley, was on life support and being treated for a severe brain injury.

He shared that his family is hoping and praying for a miracle while they welcome prayers of healing for Micah and of comfort for their grief.

Prayer vigil

Academy for Academic Excellence officials on Saturday obtained permission from the Moyer family to organize a public prayer vigil at the school that day.

On Monday, school officials said their counseling team would provide support for students in need and offer resources for families and staff.

Apple Valley Little League officials took to Facebook on Saturday to say they were saddened to post that former player Micah Moyer was involved in a car accident along with his mother.

Micah, a junior who wears No. 27 while playing baseball for the AAE Knights, was mentioned last month in the Daily Press article “Prep Baseball: 55 Players to Watch, CIF-SS playoff brackets released.” The article listed Micah’s stats as having a .511 batting average, with four runs batted in, 21 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases.

Cheryl Moyer

Cheryl was the president of the High Desert Republican Women Federated, was active with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters and served on the board of the High Desert Youth Soccer League, she told the Daily Press in pervious interviews.

She last spoke with the Daily Press earlier this month after she took photos of the Northern lights, which were visible in much of the U.S., including the High Desert.

"I saw the lights from my front porch, and they were beautiful," she said. "They definitely were God's handiwork."

During the Primary Election in March, Cheryl worked the polls at a voting site in Apple Valley when she told the Daily Press, “Today’s the day everyone should be exercising their freedom to vote.”

Joseph W. Brady, the president of the Bradco Company, said he met Cheryl years ago and was familiar with her leadership work with the Republican group. He said Cheryl was committed to having good government representation for all the people and who wanted accountability from elected officials and those in charge of government.

“She cared deeply about our youth. She came to me months ago as president of the Board of Trustees at Victor Valley Community College District,” Brady said.

Cheryl asked Brady for directions on who to coordinate with at the college to ensure that students had access to a Republican student club.

“She recently was facilitating the creation of a club with the Help of Ms. Courtney Hope Britt, chairman of the Washington, D.C. based College Republican National Committee to establish a new chapter at Victor Valley Community College,” Brady said.

“She wanted students to have a voice,” he said. “Not only was she passionate and she was a great leader, but she never took no for an answer. My wife, Deborah Brady, and many of our friends will deeply miss her passion for greatness.”

The collision

The California Highway Patrol stated the collision occurred at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Milpas Drive in unincorporated Apple Valley.

Micah was a passenger while his mother, Cheryl, was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav4, the family said.

A preliminary report by the California Highway Patrol stated that the Toyota was northbound on Milpas Drive, and for unknown reasons, failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 18. The Toyota was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 truck eastbound on the highway.

During the collision, both vehicles overturned and came to rest on the northern dirt shoulder of the highway, authorities said.

After the collision, Micah was flown to Antelope Valley Medical Center, while his mother was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and woman in the Dodge, both in their 20s, received minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Karen Sanchez, a local real estate agent from Apple Valley told the Daily Press that for the last few years, Cheryl had worked as her bookkeeper and the two saw each other regularly.

Sanchez explained that she met the Moyer family over two decades ago and attended Bible study with them.

Academy for Academic Excellence / Lewis Center for Educational Research officials said donations to help the Moyer family can be made online by using a special QR code or visiting facebook.com/AcademyForAcademicExcellence.

