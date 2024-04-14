‘Prayers have been answered’: Missing Sacramento State student, 23, contacts her parents

A 23-year-old Sacramento State student who went missing nearly two weeks ago, and who’s case topped national headlines, contacted her parents Saturday, according to the family.

Kellie Lynch, the mother of Noelle Lynch, posted on Facebook that her daughter reached out to them after she abruptly left the Granite Bay family’s home April 1 and went to Los Angeles without informing her family.

“We would like to extend our gratitude for all of your prayers for locating our daughter Noelle,” Kellie Lynch wrote on Facebook. “Those prayers have been answered and Noelle has reached out to us.”

Father Mark Lynch told People magazine his daughter left their home April 1 with a “difficult state of mind.” She was in a car accident in Los Angeles on April 2, Mark Lynch said. Her car was totaled in the accident, Kellie Lynch told ABC10.

Attempts to reach Kellie Lynch on Saturday night were unsuccessful.

The Los Angeles Police Department said previously Noelle Lynch was last seen April 3 leaving an apartment building on East Redondo Boulevard in Inglewood, according to a release. The airport is four miles west of the Inglewood apartment.

The family was concerned because she left without her medication, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting.

On April 3, Mark Lynch told People magazine they got a call from Noelle from an unknown number and she was “mostly not making sense.”

Lynch’s phone was found at Los Angeles International Airport. The LAPD said in their release Noelle Lynch left Inglewood without her property and “may or may not be able to identify herself.”

It’s unclear if Noelle Lynch has returned home. Kellie Lynch requested privacy for their family during this “difficult time.”

“And know that we will share updates with you when we can,” Kellie Lynch wrote on her Facebook. “Thank you for your love and support.”