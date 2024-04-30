Prayer vigil held for V St shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mourners held a vigil for a man who was shot and killed last Friday in central Bakersfield.

Friends and family gathered where the victim, identified as Dontrell Smith, 29, was shot and ultimately died on April 26 — on V and 8th streets, just west of Union Avenue.

Family, friends and church members joined in prayer and lit candles in memory of Smith.

Police said Smith was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“So many people gathered here today to commemorate his life, but also a call for justice,” Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP of Bakersfield, said.

Marlon Burch, 31, and Rodney Gipson, 35, were arrested on charges of murder and participation in a criminal street gang in connection to the killing.

