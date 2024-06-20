Prayer vigil held for murdered Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Hours before a prayer vigil for a man shot and killed in Chesapeake, an arrest has been made in the case.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday for the murder of 21-year-old Khyree Slan on Sir Lancelot Drive on June 8.

Friends, family, community activists and police lifted their voices in prayer Wednesday night. They gathered at the same spot the 21-year-old lost his life 11 days earlier.

“I just wish my brother wasn’t taken, I swear to God. I just wish he was here,” Khyree’s little brother told the crowd.

It was a night full of emotion for the grieving Chesapeake family, as they returned to the location where their loved one was killed.

“If you don’t listen to your mother, your parents’ teaching, your grandparents’ teaching, and if you don’t listen and hear God’s word, then this is the road,” said Khyree’s grandmother.

Slan, the oldest of his family, leaves behind his mom, dad and several younger siblings.

“He was a family man, very respectful. He protected the women in his family,” said Slan’s cousin, Quinita Sanderson.

In addition to supporting Slan’s mother and grandmother, many asked for an end to the senseless gun violence.

“There’s no need for retaliation, no need because it’s a repeated cycle,” Sanderson said.

Activists from Breaking Barriers, Stop The Violence 757 and Stop The Violence Team offered their support to the nearby community.

“This is tough. This is tough for all of us but we must work together,” said activist Bilal Muhammad of Stop The Violence Team.

The teen who was taken into custody faces second-degree murder charges, along with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and underage possession of a handgun.

