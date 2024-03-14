Prayer vigil held for Allisha Watts following release of autopsy results

A prayer vigil for Allisha Watts will be held Thursday night in Southern Pines.

It will take place on West New York Avenue at 6 p.m.

The vigil comes after the autopsy report for Watts was released on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Hoping for more’: Allisha Watts’ autopsy leaves many questions

While the report did not determine how she died, it revealed the state of Watts’ body when it was found on August 24, 2023.

She had been missing since July 2023 after being last seen leaving the Charlotte home of her ex-boyfriend, James Dunmore.

>> At 5, Channel 9 will speak with community members about the latest in this case.

VIDEO: ‘Hoping for more’: Allisha Watts’ autopsy leaves many questions



