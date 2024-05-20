Pratt and Pratt Skyline Schools offering free Summer lunch

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — Free summer meals will be available for students in Pratt and Pratt Skyline districts.

Lunches will be available to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the cafeteria inside Pratt High School, located at 400 S. Hamilton in Pratt. The program runs from May 28 to July 12.

However, lunches will not be available on July 4 and 5. For more information, contact the Pratt USD 382 Central Office at 620-672-4500.

You can find free summer meals for children in other communities across Kansas by clicking here.

