Prairieton firefighter to be honored at national service

Apr. 30—The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 4-5 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year's national tribute will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years.

One of the firefighters who will be honored is from the Wabash Valley.

District Chief David Phelps, 74, of the Prairieton Fire Department, died at the scene of a structure fire due to a heart attack on Nov. 2, 2023.

"National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are paying tribute to this year," said NFFF CEO Victor Stagnaro. "We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 226 heroes — and their families."

Detailed information about each of the 226 firefighters being memorialized can be found on the 2024 Roll of Honor at https://www.firehero.org/2024-roll-of-honor/.