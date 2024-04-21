Prague flash mob advocates Ukraine solution via the Estonian plan

Dozens of volunteers used flags to stage a flash mob in Prague on Sunday to perform the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and to suggest a possible solution through a so-called "Estonian plan." The Estonian plan stresses that Western countries can help Ukraine overcome Russia with minimal effort if they come together. Essentially, it believes that if Western countries commit to supporting Ukraine for at least 0.25% of GDP for four years, Ukraine should be able to defeat Russia. (AP video by Stanislav Hodina)

