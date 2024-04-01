Practical jokes and pranks: April Fools' Day in Worcester

WORCESTER ― Traditionally, April Fools' Day ushers in practical jokes, pranks and gags galore. Several local businesses and organizations are "celebrating" the occasion with jokes of their own.

The Worcester Public Library continues to make the most of their popular March Meowness campaign and has welcomed the holiday with open paws.

"WPL is excited to announce a cat bounce house will soon be available through our Library of Things," the organization said.

Old Sturbridge Village is taking advantage of the "holiday" by sharing some history surrounding the event.

While the origin of April Fools' Day remains unclear, the tradition of pranks dates back centuries. There is evidence dating back to 536 B.C. that Iranians have been playing jokes on one another on the 13th day of the Persian New Year, which typically falls on April 1 or 2.

No joking around here

The Hanover Theatre, on the other hand, is ignoring the holiday all together.

"Today is April Fool's day, but this is no joke," the theatre wrote on social media. "Pete Davidson is bringing his Prehab Tour to Worcester on June 19."

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is taking advantage of the first of the month to remind residents to check their smoke alarms and replace anything older than a decade.

This is no #AprilFools joke! Outdated smoke alarms may not protect you or your loved ones in an emergency. If you didn't check the manufacturing date on your alarms when you changed your clocks, now is a great time to do it. If an alarm is more than 10 years old, replace it! pic.twitter.com/2qk5nVBAKX — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) April 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: April Fools' Day in Worcester: Practical jokes and pranks