PPS superintendent finalists meet-and-greet parents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The three finalists to become the next superintendent of the Portland Public Schools took part in a meet-and-greet with parents and students Tuesday night.

The PPS Board is taking community input into consideration during the hiring process even though they are the only entity responsible for hiring the successor to Guadalupe Guerrero.

The finalists — Dr. Iton Udosenata from Salem, Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong from Vancouver, Dr. Paul Cruz from Austin, Texas — listened to parents and touched on their concerns.

Parents want the next PPS leader who will advocated for state educational funding and address growing class sizes. They seek a committed leader with a long term plan for students. And they want the next superintendent to rebuild trust and relationships.

“We have a budget deficit. That’s a challenge,” Udosenata said. “And if you ask anybody that’s worked with me or anyone that’s known me as a kid, they’ll tell you I’m up for this challenge. And here’s why: Because I believe in in relationships, right, and I know that this community needs to heal.”

(L-R) PPS Superintendent finalists Paul Cruz, Kimberlee Armstrong, Iton Udosenata, May 21, 2024 (PPS)

Udosenata has 20 years of experience in public education in Oregon and California. He’s the deputy superintendent of the Salem-Keizer School District.

Cruz has more than 30 years experience in public schools and is a former superintendent of the Austin Independent School District.

“I firmly believe in educating every single student of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most,” Cruz said.

Armstrong, who is the deputy superintendent for the Evergreen Public School District and has 25 years experience in public schools, was at one time the former chief academic officer for PPS.

“We still have kiddos in classrooms who are a couple of grade levels below in math and reading and writing. And that’s unacceptable,” Armstrong said. “I do believe that we have everyone here that we need to begin to close those gaps.”

One person who was at the meet-and-greet was David Jones, the PTA president for Vestal Elementary School. He said he’s impressed with all three finalists.

PPS superintendent finalists (L-R) Kimberlee Armstrong, Paul Cruz, Iton Udosenata at a meet-and-greet with parents, May 28, 2024 (KOIN)

“It’s been a difficult year, and I’m really looking for a candidate who can build the community back together and get everyone kind of on the same page going forward, for the kids,” Jones said.

Parents filled out surveys about each candidate they heard speak. The PPS Board plans to announce the new superintendent by mid-June.

