PPS finalist Udosenata named Tigard-Tualatin superintendent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dr. Iton Udosenata, one of the three finalists for the Portland Public Schools superintendent opening, was named superintendent for the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

District officials announced Udosenata would take over in Tigard-Tualatin beginning July 1. He currently is the deputy superintendent of the Salem-Keizer School District.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Udosenata to the Tigard-Tualatin School District. Because of his focus on working as a collective to advance student outcomes and his commitment to centering students in every decision, it was clear to the board that Dr. Udosenata would be the perfect leader for our district,” Board Chair Tristan Irvin said in a statement.

PPS superintendent finalists meet-and-greet parents

Earlier this week, Udosenata took place in a parent/student meet-and-greet with the other PPS finalists, Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong from Vancouver, Dr. Paul Cruz from Austin, Texas.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland Public Schools for comment.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

