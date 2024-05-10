PPLD proposing security fence around Penrose Library

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is proposing the construction of a security fence around the Penrose Library downtown, according to Michael Brantner, Chief Safety, Community Resources & Security Officer for PPLD.

Due to its central downtown location, the Penrose Library serves a large and diverse community, and PPLD wants to make sure that the campus is safe for everyone, according to Brantner.

Security incidents have been tracked and recorded throughout the year, both inside and outside the library building. These incidents include vandalism and incidents that can be detrimental to health and safety.

RELATED STORY: ‘Minimal meth contamination’: Penrose Library to reopen after testing

PPLD has implemented significant measures to ensure the safety of staff, patrons, and the facility during its operating hours, but struggles with issues after hours, Brantner said. The installation of a fence around the campus would hopefully help protect it and the investment the public has made in the public library district.

To approve the fence, the proposal has to be presented to the Downtown Review Board. The initial presentation took place at a meeting on Tuesday, May 7. The board asked for renderings to show the proposed location of the fence and the specific construction plans and costs.

The updated proposal is expected to be presented and revisited in July.

