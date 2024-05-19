PPD: Three people shot on Victory Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a triple shooting.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals.

We are working to find out what led up to the shooting and the condition of the victims.

