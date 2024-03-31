PPD: Searching for persons of interest in Dale Drive homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police have announced a person of interest in connection to the Dale Drive shooting that left 28-year-old Daniel Rodgers dead on Friday, March 29.

Previous Coverage: Police: 1 dead in Portsmouth shooting

Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Marquise Toraz Riddick-Whitfield as a person of interest in connection to this homicide.

Courtesy: PPD

Police also need the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown male suspects captured in surveillance footage of the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

