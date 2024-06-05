PPD: Pensacola man allegedly hit neighbor with tree branch and shot him when he retaliated

The Pensacola man charged with shooting his neighbor over an argument Monday allegedly tried acting like the victim, witnesses claim.

Derrick Suell, 39, is charged with the attempted felony murder of his neighbor after deputies say the two fought over a tree limb, and Suell's arrest report reveals he allegedly began the confrontation.

"(Witness) was outside when (the victim) was cleaning up some yard debris and cutting down limbs next door to (redacted)," the report says. "Suell had an argument with (victim) about the debris. Suell came out and threw a tree limb at (victim) and (victim) struck Suell."

The witness told law enforcement that after the fight, Suell returned to his house and came back outside holding a firearm. The witness says Suell began shooting at the victim, striking him multiple times in both upper thighs.

"Suell then went back into the house ... and came back out acting like he was the victim," the report says.

Deputies arrested Suell at the scene and discovered a black and silver pistol without its magazine. Another deputy later discovered a magazine loaded with rounds in the front living room of the home.

The report says Ring surveillance corroborated the witness's story, showing Suell throw a branch at his neighbor followed by the neighbor throwing a punch.

Suell had his first appearance in court Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Derrick Suell charged with attempted felony murder