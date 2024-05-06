PPD investigating after woman get shot in the head in downtown Pensacola

A Pensacola woman was sent to the hospital early Monday after getting shot in the head.

Pensacola police responded to a shot fired call around 2:40 a.m. at I and Intendencia streets where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according to PPD spokesperson Officer Mike Wood.

Wood said the woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and he said there are currently no suspects.

No further information was released.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Downtown Pensacola shooting at I and Intendencia under investigation