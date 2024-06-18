PPD investigating after woman killed in shooting

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Pueblo’s east side.

According to PPD, shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of East 7th Street, on Pueblo’s east side. PPD said officers determined that this was a “traveling disturbance” involving several cars and shots fired.

PPD said officers found a woman in the 500 block of Erie Avenue who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound. She was declared dead on scene. PPD said crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating her death as a homicide.

Later on Monday, just before 2:30 p.m., PPD said officers found the shooting suspect driving a stolen car on the south side of Pueblo and a short chase ensued. The suspect also led police on a foot chase, but was eventually captured.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, and PPD asked anyone with information on this incident or who may be a witness to contact police at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go online to PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The victim of the shooting will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. This is the 12th homicide in Pueblo in 2024, PPD said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.