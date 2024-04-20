PPD: 2 men found shot to death on Lancer Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

On Saturday, April 20 around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block Lancer Drive for reports of suspicious activity.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men fatally wounded from gunshots.

Police have released very little information about the incident.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and if police have any suspects.

