PP commissioners OK health insurance increase but seeks bids for better rate resets court redo

Jun. 13—PALO PINTO — County commissioners on Monday agreed to a nearly 9% increase in employee health insurance but also went out for bids in hopes of finding a better rate.

County Auditor Melissa Mahan said an insurance consultant had considered the 8.9% increase no surprise given the past year's claim history.

"Our claims are real high," Mahan said. "And we've got to really start to get every employee at least to do an annual exam."

She also urged commissioners to encourage more participation in the Texas Association of Counties' wellness program. The TAC program offers financial incentives as employees hit health benchmarks and can improve insurance ratings.

The county's health insurance is through a TAC pool that has a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The consultant also pointed out the county has not sought health insurance bids for five years and recommended covering employees now and shopping around.

The county could rescind the new coverage if better rates show up, Mahan said. Last year's increase had been 7.2%.

In related action, commissioners heard a pitch by a Globe Life agent on a voluntary supplemental plan that covers medical-related expenses insurance does not.

Colin Thomas said customers who don't use the coverage can have their entire accumulation of premiums refunded tax-free.

Commissioners agreed to let Thomas set up employee meetings at the courthouse, precinct barns and the Mineral Wells annex.

In other action or discussions, commissioners:

— Kept the burn ban off. Fire Marshal Chad Jordan said soil moisture is trending in the dry direction.

"It's creeping up," he said. "(The burn ban) is going to happen soon, but I think we've got a little more time."

— Postponed a decision on whether fireworks may be used in the county during the Fourth of July weekend.

The deadline for counties to restrict or prohibit fireworks is Saturday. Jordan was not recommending those actions on Monday.

— Renewed a program with the Texas Department of State Health Services that lets Texans retrieve a short-form copy of their birth certificate regardless of where in Texas they were born.

Those are used for renewing driver's licenses and other documents.

— Reset the bidding schedule to renovate the 29th District Court. The decision came amid discussion that the ventilation system still prevents people in the back from hearing what's happening.

County Judge Shane Long recommended "a couple of us" look into what needs to happen next while bidding is halted.

"We'll have to reset all those (bidding procedure) dates," he added.

— Conducted a budget workshop with constables. The elected officials asked that their salaries be elevated to match those of the chief sheriff's deputy and the fire marshal.

They also pitched a remote, collar-worn microphone that would link them to their car radios up to 300 feet.

"It's a huge safety issue for all of us," Precinct 3 Constable Johnny McKee said. "We could have backup a lot quicker."

— Accepted an electric golf cart donated to McKee's office by a Possum Kingdom Lake resident for rescues along a hiking and biking trail.

McKee said the small vehicle could be ideal in situations like one that occurred two weeks ago when someone was injured 1.5 miles up the remote trail.

"If we'd need it, it would be there," he said.