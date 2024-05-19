Poweshiek County should abandon its racist logo

Minnesota has unveiled a new state flag, replacing the previous design, which had long been criticized for its depiction of a Native American on horseback with a spear and a white pioneer farming with a gun. The flag's imagery was viewed by many as a symbol of Indigenous defeat and displacement, which was considered offensive by the state's Dakota and Ojibwe tribes.

Poweshiek County in Iowa uses a caricature of a Native American as its icon. This imagery was created during a time when racism was prevalent. The icon sends the message that the county was once Native American land, but now it is not, similar to what happened in Minnesota.

Many of us have grown up seeing certain images and become desensitized to their potentially offensive nature. As a result, it can be difficult to recognize when these images contain racist elements. Unfortunately, the term "racism" can be a divisive topic, causing some people to tune out of important discussions. Additionally, some individuals on the far right have used the term "cancel culture" to criticize social justice movements, such as the removal of offensive icons.

Therefore, it is an ever-greater challenge to undertake the evolutionary process of peeling back the layers of historical background from a Native American icon to arrive at the point of seeing the truth that such icons are harmful.

The American Psychological Association calls for the retirement of all American Indian mascots, symbols, images, and personalities by schools, colleges, universities, athletic teams, and organizations due to the harmful effects of racial stereotyping and inaccurate racial portrayals.

Furthermore, the National Congress of American Indians has passed multiple resolutions that urge non-Native American organizations to eliminate Native American mascots, icons, and logos. If you want to show respect to Native Americans, it is essential to get rid of Native American icons.

