Powerlines, trees down in Bucyrus; power out in most of area

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Tornado warnings were issued about 4:30 p.m. for Richland, Crawford and Morrow counties.

Severe thunderstorms and forecast throughout all of the northern Ohio throughout the remainder of the evening, according to a bulleting issued by the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Bucyrus buildings damaged by severe winds Wednesday afternoon

The storms ripped through Bucyrus about 4:15 p.m.

Ashland County, OH Weather Alerts - Warnings, Watches and Advisories

Large portions of the ARK Realty building downtown Bucyrus were blown across Sandusky Avenue.

Glass and other debris were strewn throughout the city.

Electricity was knocked out for most residents.

Debris from the roof of a building downtown Bucyrus was strewn across Sandusky Avenue during Wednesday afternoon's storm.

Several powerlines and trees were blown down citywide, according to a social media post by the Bucyrus Police Department.

"Please do not contact the department or 911 unless you have an emergency," the post reads. "We are aware that power is out and there is damage. Please refrain from being out on the roadway."

Statewide, there were 5,311 AEP customers without electricity as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the company's website.

Tornado watches will remain in effect until at least 7 p.m. for the following Ohio counties: Ashland, Crawford, Marion, Richland, Wayne, Holmes, Morrow, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Erie, Knox, Huron, Lorain, Medina and Cuyahoga.

