Powerline problems strike in South Abington Township

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The high winds knocked out power all over northeastern Pennsylvania, but one small neighborhood in Lackawanna County was hit particularly hard.

A tree is down blocking the main road, cutting off residents from their homes.

“I heard a loud, saw sound, didn’t know what it was,” said South Abington Township resident Cheryl Sempa Radkiewicz.

That noise was a large tree crashing through powerlines, breaking a powerline pole, and slamming into the ground.

“A neighbor sent me a picture on the phone, and said we just got back, she said the road, we’re landlocked,” Sempa Radkiewicz said.

The tree fell due to the winds in the South Abington area on Wednesday, and it is completely blocking Willowbrook Road off Edella Road.

“We had trouble accessing in to our home, we have no power, but we’re just doing what we can,” said Lauren Sherman of South Abington Township.

With the power off people hunker down, stay warm, and do their best to wait it out

“Just read a book, or go to grocery shopping, take the dog for a walk,” said South Abington Township resident Eric Paris.

There’s only one way in and out from this road for these residents, which includes a few people in their 90s.

According to residents, PPL Crews were on scene earlier in the day and the power could be out all day Thursday as well.

“I did call and they did say 11:00 p.m. tomorrow,” Sherman said.

As dusk began to roll in a South Abington police officer showed up and were helping people who wanted to leave walk around the tree and the power lines.

