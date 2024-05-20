Powerful winds from severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power in parts of KC area

Powerful thunderstorms with strong winds knocked trees and power lines, leaving nearly 19,000 customers without power Monday morning in the Kansas City area.

Evergy reported 29,467 customers were without power as of 6:40 a.m. Monday across its entire service area.

Over 13,100 customers were without power in the Kansas City metro area, which includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri.

Johnson County experienced the highest number of outages, with 5,630 customers losing power, followed by Clay County with 4,495, and Jackson County with 1,555 customers without power.

Meanwhile, in Wyandotte County, the Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Public Utilities reported that 5,553 customers were without power. Elsewhere in the metro, Independence Power and Light reported 144 customers without power.

As the storms pushed through, the National Weather Service warned winds gusting up to 60 mph were possible.

Where was the storm damage?

Local storm reports to the weather service indicated:

Tree limbs were downed near West 64th Street and Monticello Road in Shawnee.

Downed trees and limbs near Johnson Drive in Shawnee

Downed limbs and property damage on W. 183rd Street near Gardner.

Downed power lines and power outages near Woodland Avenue near Grandview.

Multiple trees down near West 87th and Riley streets in Overland Park.

Downed trees and wires in Prairie Village.

Downed lines and power outages near Oak Street in Pleasant Hill.

Multiple limbs down and power out near Loose Park in Kansas City.

A garage door was blown out, and multiple trees and limbs were down in Parkville.





Several downed trees in Tonganoxie.

Downed trees and limbs along Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Oak Street in Kansas City.

Downed lines and power outages near Antioch Road in Gladstone.

Downed power lines and outages near Zay Drive in Excelsior Springs.

A 36-inch tree snapped at the base and fell on a car west of Leavenworth. No injuries.

Crews were working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible for customers, Evergy said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday night.