North Texas weather is sometimes all or nothing — and it was definitely all on Thursday.

Powerful thunderstorm cells raked across Wichita Falls in the afternoon, producing blinding rain, strong wind and hail in parts of the city. Some city streets were curb-to-curb with rapid waters that swept along limbs and debris.

The National Weather Service predicts more storms for North Texas on Sunday.

Wichita Falls police stayed busy checking traffic hazards and reports of motorists, especially along Midwestern Parkway in the southern part of the city.

The city officially received .48-inch of rain although some unofficial reports across town were higher.

The rainfall keeps Wichita Falls ahead of normal for the year with 5.59 inches compared to a normal of 4 inches by this date.

North Texas will have another chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon and night.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Powerful storms hit North Texas Thursday, more possible Sunday