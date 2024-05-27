Powerful North Texas tornado kills 7, injures more than 100 late Saturday

A tornado tore through North Texas late Saturday evening, killing at least seven people and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was an EF2, which is the fourth most severe on a scale of six. The tornado brought winds of about 135 mph to the Valley View area in Cooke County, according to WFAA News, an ABC affiliate in Dallas.

Among the dead were four children, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Sunday. More than 100 people were also injured by the storm.

Homes and other buildings were flattened by the tornado, which caused an estimated $26 million in damage, according to NBC 5, a Dallas-Fort Worth station.

More severe weather expected near Dallas

Severe thunderstorms are being forecast for the rest of the week near Dallas, according to the National Weather Service office there. Chances of thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area range from 30% to 60% over the next few days, with highs in the low 80s.

It's unclear whether those storms are expected to produce more tornadoes. So far, the forecast does not mention that possibility.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: EF2 tornado in North Texas kills at least 7, injures more than 100