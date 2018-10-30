    Powerful interview with Jewish doctor who visited the Pittsburgh shooter has gone viral

    Laura Byager

    An interview with the Jewish president of the hospital that treated the gunman who opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh has gone viral.  

    Dr Jeff Cohen, was interviewed by Channel 4 News about his experience of meeting the man who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, where he himself is a parishioner. 

    He's been praised for showing compassion in the face of extreme adversity. 

    "Quite honestly, he's just a guy," Dr Cohen told Channel 4. "He's some mother's son. And how did he get from that to where he is today. That's going to be a large debate that we have to wrestle with as a society."

    "My job isn't to judge him [...] My job is to take care of him," Dr Cohen said. 

    Dr Cohen also praised other Jewish workers at the Allegheny General Hospital, where the gunman was treated. 

    "Many of the people who attended to him were Jewish. And they're heroes," he said. 

    The interview struck a chord with a lot of people on Twitter, as Dr Cohen showed compassion in highlighting the shooter's humanity following what is being called the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.  

    President Trump is visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday to pay his respects to the community and the families of the 11 victims. 

    A Jewish social justice organisation, Bend the Arc, has written an open letter to the president urging him to publicly denounces white nationalism. It has been signed by more than 66,000 people. 

