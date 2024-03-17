Powerball winning numbers for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery fever is gripping the nation once again, and while players will have to wait until Tuesday for a $875 million Mega Millions drawing, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is nothing to sneeze at.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $600 million jackpot (if the winner takes the annuity, but more on that later.)

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are 12, 23, 44, 57, and 61; the Powerball is 05 and the Power Play multiplier is 2X.

The $600 million jackpot still falls outside the game’s top 10 jackpots, but not by much (relatively speaking, that is).

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s history are:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 $842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Jan. 1 to a ticket sold in Michigan for $842.4 million. Saturday’s drawing is the 32nd drawing since the last winner.

Winners can choose between the annuity — being paid the full jackpot over the next 30 years — or choosing one lump sum payment of an estimated $285.9 million. Most winners, according to the lottery, choose the latter option.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and those odds never change because they are not calculated based on the number of tickets sold, but rather the odds of picking the five white ball numbers as well as the Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in the drawing is 1 in 24.9.

Last Saturday, a $2 million ticket — matching the five white numbers plus the multiplier — was sold at a Circle K in Franklin County.

On Friday, the winner of a $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot drawn in October 2023 came forward; the jackpot is the game’s second-largest in history.

